Update on power outages across the region

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Power outages are still plaguing the area, but things are looking up because crews have restored power to 75% of its affected customers.

Appalachian Power is reporting that there are only 7,900 people left without power in their service area. That is 8,900 fewer people without power than when we reported earlier at 6 pm.

Since our last update, there are still scattered cases. The most affected in their area include Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mercer, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.

They have set a goal to restore power to most customers by late tonight, but they say that people in areas with more damage may have to wait till tomorrow night. The counties affected by that include Raleigh, Mercer, and Fayette counties.

They would like to ask everyone to refrain from using high-energy appliances, like stoves, ovens, and dryers, for at least an hour after your power is restored. This will ease the demand on the electric system, which will help get power to others faster.

This is the update as of 6 pm Saturday, January 13, 2024

