Upcoming festival to bring hunting, fishing and GNCC Racing to the Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Coming this September to the Summit Bechtel Reserve, a three day festival of racing, hunting, fishing and much more.

It’s called Adventure On! Freedom Festival, and it’s gearing up to be one of the most unique events to ever be put on in the region.

It’s through a partnership with the Summit Bechtel Reserve, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and GNCC Racing, a nationally renowned racing series based in Morgantown.

According to GNCC Event Director Tim Cotter, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is a perfect area for their racing series.

“It’s everything you want in the GNCC,” Cotter said. “It’s the best terrain in the world, it’s centrally located to our GNCC brothers and sisters, and it’s fall in West Virginia. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The event is expected to bring in up to 50,000 people. Over the course of the three day festival, they’ll get the chance to experience everything the Summit Bechtel Reserve has to offer.

“We’ll have our ziplines open, our shooting ranges, BMX, mountain bike trails,” said Summit Bechtel Reserve Director of Business Development Bill Garrett.

The event will also serve as a type of trade show, taking place during the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hunting and Fishing Days, which is the state’s largest hunting and fishing show.

Guests will get the chance to check out vendors with the newest products in the hunting industry, and they’ll even get the chance to meet world-class athletes.

One professional ATV racer, Johnny Gallagher, says he’s ecstatic for the chance to race at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

“For so many people to travel from all over the world to go to the GNCCs, who maybe would’ve never had the ability to be here at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, it’s pretty exciting,” Gallagher said.

Governor Justice announced his excitement for the upcoming event, and pledged that the state would do everything it could to keep people safe.

“We’ll make sure that all the safety precautions are all put into play,” Justice said. “And let’s just hope and pray that as we get closer, we’ll be moving more and more back to normal.”

The event will take place September 10-12. Tickets go on sale June 1.

