U.S. Marshalls capture prison escapee

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The U.S. Marshalls Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force captured Kevin Davis. Davis escaped from the Federal Correctional Institute in Beckley yesterday morning.

The U.S. Marshals requested assistance from the West Virginia Army National Guard to conduct air surveillance via helicopter. A National Guard helicopter discovered Davis hiding in a wooded area near the prison’s campus.

A United States District Court by the Eastern District of Tennessee convicted Davis and sentenced Davis to 27 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Agencies involved in the arrest include the U.S. Marshals Service, Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia Division of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Related