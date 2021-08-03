Two-way tie after WV Amateur 2nd round

WOAY – The second round of the 102nd West Virginia Amateur took place Monday, with golfers playing the Greenbrier’s Old White course.

Scoring would prove more difficult compared to Sunday’s opening round on the Meadows course, as no golfer broke par Monday. The lowest score of the day would be an even par 70, posted by Princeton’s Jeff McGraw and Morgantown’s Ryan Mason; they are both +6 after rounds of 76 on the Meadows.

At the 36-hole mark, defending champion Alex Easthom and Chris Williams are tied for the lead at -1. They will be joined in the final group Tuesday by Philip Reale, who is even after rounds of 69 & 71.

45 total golfers made the cut at +12, eight of them from Southern West Virginia. Isaiah Zaccheo is the top local representative at +2, tied for sixth. Golfers will go back to the Meadows course Tuesday for the third round.

Overall standings after second round

T1. Chris Williams: -1

T1. Alex Easthom: -1

3. Philip Reale: Even

T4. Jonathan Clark: +1

T4. Hutson Chandler +1

Area players to make the cut for third & fourth rounds

Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley), Jeff McGraw (Princeton), Patrick Smith (Beckley), Todd Duncan (Daniels), Jackson Hill (Beckley), David Dent (White Sulphur Springs), Jerod Ewing (Hinton), Chris Daniels (Beckley)

