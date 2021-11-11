Two Shady Spring seniors make college decisions

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – A pair of Shady Spring student-athletes will continue their athletic careers in college after signing letters of intent on Wednesday.

Paige Maynard is headed to Penn State for softball; she was a second-team all-state pitcher for Liberty in 2019 & at Shady Spring in 2021 (there was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Maynard says it’s been a lifelong dream to play college softball, but it also motivates her to play at a high level for the Lady Tigers next spring.

Peydon Smith will continue her volleyball career at West Virginia Wesleyan. She’s a part of a Lady Tigers team that won the Class AA state championship last year, and is headed back to Charleston for states this weekend. Smith says signing just a few days before returning to states is a unique feeling – in a good way – and is excited for this next chapter.

