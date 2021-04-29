Two boys basketball teams claim regional titles

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson boys basketball is returning to the state tournament after a 49-43 win over South Charleston in a Class AAAA Region 3 co-final.

The Flying Eagles faced seven-point and eight-point deficits in the first half, but were able to rally behind 20 points from Ben Gilliam. As the #8 seed in the state tournament, they will face Morgantown at 5:30 PM on May 6th.

In a second co-final, Greenbrier East’s season came to an end at George Washington, as the Patriots won 73-58. William Gabbert led the Spartans with 22 points.

In Class A, Greenbrier West rallied to force overtime and win at James Monroe 64-57; they will be the #6 seed, facing Pendleton County at 9:30 AM on May 4th. Greater Beckley had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter at Webster County, but the Highlanders rallied to win 82-81 on a buzzer-beating layup.

