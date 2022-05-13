Two area players to represent Southern WV in North-South Basketball Classic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The rosters are set for the annual North-South All-Star Basketball Classic, and you can expect to see two familiar faces from our area.

James Monroe Senior Shad Sauvage and Wyoming East Senior Tanner Whitten will represent Southern West Virginia on the South team.

Sauvage led the Mavericks to their first state title in school history this season. He has been named to the All-State First Team the past two years and is our reigning WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Whitten helped the Warriors to a state tournament berth in 2022. He was also named to the All-State First Team, averaging nearly a double-double per game.

The North-South game is set for Friday, June 10 at the South Charleston Community Center.

