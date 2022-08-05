TSA finds loaded firearm during security screening at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – Authorities cited a Florida man on a weapons charge at the Huntington Tri-State airport after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) identified a loaded handgun in the traveler’s carry-on bag Friday morning. The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with ten bullets. A TSA officer detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted local police, who confiscated the weapon.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers with guns and gun parts at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. Additionally, penalties apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Possession of a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Additionally, travelers should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with guns and ammunition.

