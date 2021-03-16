Truck rollover on Route 61 in Page

PAGE, WV (WOAY) – Dispatchers received a call around 5 a.m. Tuesday March 16th that a semi-truck had rolled over. The accident occurred on Deepwater Mountain Road, route 61, right at the shift between the Page and North Page areas. Fayette County Sheriff deputies, Loup Creek Volunteer Firefighters, and West Virginia Department of Transportation personnel had responded to the accident.

The truck was being lifted from off the road and the incident appeared to be getting cleaned up as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. There is no word yet on when the road will be back open. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident and dispatchers received no word on any injuries.