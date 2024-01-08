Treasurer Riley Moore kicks off 17th annual SMART529 When I Grow Up Student and Teacher Essay Contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Treasurer Riley Moore kicks off the 17th annual statewide SMART529 When I Grow Up Student and Teacher essay contest.

The contest allows kindergarten to fifth-grade students a chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings.

The contest requires students to submit, in 200 words or less, an essay that explains what they want to be when they grow up.

Judges will evaluate entries on originality, creativity, and the importance of post-secondary education.

Fifteen regional winners across five regions and three age groups will earn $500 in scholarship money and an additional $500 for their school.

One winner will be randomly chosen to take home the $5,000 grand prize.

K-5th grade teachers will also be able to compete in the contest for a cash prize of $2,500.

You can visit smart529.com to complete an entry form.

The entry and submission deadline is February 23.

