Treasurer Moore announces SMART529 Scholarship Sweepstakes

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore joined Piedmont Elementary faculty and students today in Charleston to launch the SMART529 scholarship sweepstakes to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the SMART529 College Savings Plan. Children ages 14 and younger are eligible to enter the sweepstakes to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships.

SMART529 will randomly award one lucky kid each month from October to December. Registration for the sweepstakes is open now at www.wvtreasury.com/20years.

Eligibility Requirements are:

The child must be 14 years old or younger as of Aug. 10, 2022.

A parent or legal guardian must complete entries.

The child AND the parent/legal guardian must be a resident of West Virginia.

Only one entry per eligible child is permitted.

Multiple children in a household CAN be entered to win.

