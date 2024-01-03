Traffic stop results in over 400 doses of illegal drugs confiscated

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County K-9 helped sheriff’s deputies intercept 270 doses of meth and 140 doses of fentanyl in the early morning hours of Jan. 2.

It started at a traffic stop early this morning in MacArthur. At just after 2 a.m., a deputy pulled over Derek Wayne Hamilton, a 50-year-old man from Beckley.

The deputy used a K-9 named Ajax to search the car, and the dog alerted him to the presence of drugs.

He found what officers believe to be 27.6 grams of meth and 14 grams of fentanyl.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute and taken to Southern Regional Jail.

Related