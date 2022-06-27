Town of Fayetteville gears up for annual 4th of July Heritage Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The community is invited to take part in four whole days of festivities this year for the Town of Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Festival.

Including a parade, food and craft vendors, live music, fireworks, and more, the town provides activities for the whole family to do to celebrate the 4th of July.

This year, the festival kicks off with a street dance and cake walk this Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m. in downtown Fayetteville. The event will go through until Monday, July 4 with fireworks show beginning at dusk at Fayetteville Town Park to close out the festival.

You can find the line-up of events at Visit Fayetteville WV.

Related