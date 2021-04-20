Tigers, Renegades win sectional semifinals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 2021 high school boys basketball postseason began Monday, with two games taking place in Southern West Virginia.

Shady Spring used runs in the second and third quarter to establish momentum against PikeView, winning 70-38 in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinal. Ammar Maxwell led the Tigers with 15 points, while Jaeden Holstein & Braden Chapman contributed 14 & 12 points, respectively; Dylan Blake scored 14 points for PikeView.

In the second semifinal, Westside held off a late comeback attempt to edge Independence 51-50. Westside’s Daniel Reed and Independence’s Zach Bolen each scored 19 points for their teams, as the Patriots had a chance to win the game late, but the shot was off-target.

Shady Spring and Westside will return to Beckley Wednesday for the Section 1 championship game. The Tigers & Renegades were scheduled to play in Class AA regionals last year, before the game was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic. They’d also played in the 2018 regionals, with Westside winning in Clear Fork.

