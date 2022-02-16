Tigers, Patriots win at home Tuesday

SHADY SPRING, WV & HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s boys basketball games between Woodrow Wilson-Shady Spring & Greenbrier West-Midland Trail! The full area scoreboard is below.
BOYS
Shady Spring 77, Woodrow Wilson 51
Midland Trail 58, Greenbrier West 54
Greenbrier East 82, Greater Beckley Christian 61
James Monroe 95, Montcalm 39
Bluefield 81, PikeView 47
Nicholas County 72, Sissonville 59
Sherman 68, Meadow Bridge 30
GIRLS
Summers County 43, PikeView 38
Woodrow Wilson 56, Oak Hill 47
River View 77, Liberty 12
James Monroe 58, Montcalm 23
