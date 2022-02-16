Tigers, Patriots win at home Tuesday

SHADY SPRING, WV & HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s boys basketball games between Woodrow Wilson-Shady Spring & Greenbrier West-Midland Trail! The full area scoreboard is below.

BOYS

Shady Spring 77, Woodrow Wilson 51

Midland Trail 58, Greenbrier West 54

Greenbrier East 82, Greater Beckley Christian 61

James Monroe 95, Montcalm 39

Bluefield 81, PikeView 47

Nicholas County 72, Sissonville 59

Sherman 68, Meadow Bridge 30

GIRLS

Summers County 43, PikeView 38

Woodrow Wilson 56, Oak Hill 47

River View 77, Liberty 12

James Monroe 58, Montcalm 23

