Tigers gain momentum, progress to AAA semifinals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring players and coaches admitted they didn’t have the best of starts Wednesday against North Marion. But the Tigers gained momentum later in the first half, going on to win 79-45 in a Class AAA quarterfinal.

All five Tiger starters reached double figures, with Ammar Maxwell’s 18 points leading the way. Braden Chapman had 17 points, while Jaeden Holstein posted 16. As a team, the Tigers recorded 24 total steals, a new Class AAA state tournament single-game record.

Shady Spring will play Wheeling Central Catholic at 7:15 Friday evening, in a rematch of last year’s title game. The Maroon Knights overcame a ten-point deficit in the third quarter to win 73-63 over Grafton in their semifinal.

