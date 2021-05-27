Tigers baseball wins on Senior Night

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s high school baseball game between Westside and Shady Spring.

The Tigers gained momentum early on Senior Night, scoring nine runs in the first inning on their way to a 14-4 win. Both the baseball and softball teams are home Tuesday evening for the start of sectional play.

Additional scores from Wednesday are below.

BASEBALL

Shady Spring 14, Westside 4

Independence 12, Bluefield 6

Summers County 9, PikeView 8

Nicholas County 6, Midland Trail 2

SOFTBALL

Wyoming East 5, Princeton 0 (game 1 of doubleheader)

Wyoming East 14, Princeton 4 (game 2 of doubleheader)

Independence 14, PikeView 1

