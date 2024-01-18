Thurmond/Mckendree road to close on January 23 for bridge repairs

Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Thurmond/McKendree Road at milepost 4.75 in Fayette County is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23.

The route will be unavailable beginning at 8:00 am for bridge repairs and will reopen at 4:00 pm.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may impact the project schedule.

WVDOH apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.

Crews ask motorists to observe all traffic control signs and use caution when traveling around the work zone.

