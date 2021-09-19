Thundering Herd suffer late collapse at the hands of East Carolina

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Marshall led East Carolina 38-21 entering the fourth quarter, but surrendered 21 unanswered points to fall 42-38.

The Pirates’ Rahjai Harris scored with 55 seconds left to give his team the lead.

Marshall still had a chance to score at the end, with Grant Wells leading a drive all the way to East Carolina’s 15-yard line.

However, he would throw an interception with six seconds remaining to seal the Herd’s fate.

This marks Charles Huff’s first loss as Marshall head coach.

