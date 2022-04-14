Three Woodrow Wilson student athletes sign to play at the next level

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three Woodrow Wilson High School student athletes sign to play at the next level in their respective sports.

On Wednesday, two Beckley soccer players signed to play at in-state schools. Hayden Johnson has committed to Shepherd University, while Carson Eckley has committed to West Virginia Wesleyan. Johnson plans to major in cybersecurity, while Eckley wants to study biology. The pair has been key role players for Woodrow Wilson’s soccer program the past four years and are excited to take their talents to the collegiate level.

Johnson explained, “It definitely feels crazy. As a kid, it was my dream to make it to the next level. To actually do it today and sign, it feels great.”

“The program is turning around a lot, so I’m excited to step in as a new player and learn with this new team.”

Eckley added, “We’ve been waiting on this for so long. Hayden and I have always had the aspiration to go and play at the next level. We’re finally actually being able to do it and this proves it right here. It feels great.”

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve always doubted myself a little bit. But these past few years, I’ve put in the work and finally got the confidence that I think I can improve that team and get some nice playing time.”

Beckley cheerleader Rachel Ring has decided to take her talents to Concord University. The senior says she always dreamed of cheering at the collegiate level, but is excited to finally make it a reality. Ring plans to major in business, so she can one day open her own cheer gym. She also says staying close to home was an important factor in her decision.

“It’s really exciting, but it’s also kind of scary going into something brand new. I’ve always enjoyed cheer since I was little and I’ve always looked up to older people that cheer in college, so I was really excited to do that. I went to a cheer open gym and enjoyed it and that’s why I wanted to go to Concord,” Ring said.

