Three Raleigh County wrestlers win individual state championships

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Five Raleigh County high school wrestlers qualified for individual state championships Saturday, with three finishing atop their respective weight classes.

Independence sophomore Dillon Perdue defended his 106 crown, doing so in overtime against Oak Glen’s Logan Davis. Teammates Judah Price & Colten Caron would also go to overtime of their matches, with Caron taking the 170 championship.

Woodrow Wilson freshman J.J. Bailes won the Class AAA 113 title, the first Flying Eagle state champion since 1999. Ethan Osborne was runner-up at AAA 152, while Greenbrier West was the Class A team runner-up to Cameron.

Below are area wrestlers who finished in the top six of their respective classes.

STATE CHAMPION – Dillon Perdue (Independence, 106); J.J. Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, 113); Colten Caron (Independence, 170)

RUNNER-UP – Judah Price (Independence, 145); Ethan Osborne (Woodrow Wilson, 152)

3RD PLACE – Joshua Goode (Shady Spring, 120); Connor Jones (Nicholas County, 182); Jay Jones (Woodrow Wilson, 195); Jackson Evans (Woodrow Wilson, 285); Logan Isom (Independence, 285)

4TH PLACE – Garrett Johnson (Woodrow Wilson, 106); Tucker Lilly (Greenbrier West, 113); Dalton Hanshaw (Nicholas County, 170); Cole Vandall (Greenbrier West, 182)

5TH PLACE – Thomas Mullins (Greenbrier East, 220)

6TH PLACE – Clayton Robinson (Greenbrier West, 126); Moses Gray (Greenbrier West, 132), Caelyb Nichols (Independence, 138); Tyler Workman (Richwood, 220); Colton Naylor (Oak Hill, 285)

Related