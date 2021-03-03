Three Mountain Lions make All-MEC Teams

WOAY – The Mountain East Conference announced its 2021 basketball awards this week, with three Concord players named to the various teams.

Riley Fitzwater was named to the All-MEC First Team for the first time, having previously been named to the Second Team multiple times. The Gilmer County native recorded an average of 21 points and 12 rebounds per game, and also leads the conference in field-goal percentage and blocks per game. Maggie Guynn was a Second Team selection after averaging 13.7 points and 2.9 assists per game. It was the fourth straight year that two Concord women’s basketball players received all-MEC honors.

Malik Jackson was named to the men’s basketball All-MEC Second Team. The senior was recording 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season for the Mountain Lions, and recently reached 1,000 career points. He scored a career-high 29 points against Davis & Elkins in the opening round of the MEC Tournament.

Concord women’s basketball faces Wheeling in the tournament quarterfinals at WesBanco Arena on Thursday, while the men’s team faces West Liberty on Friday.