Three area teams clinch state volleyball berths

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring’s volleyball state championship defense will continue into Championship Week, as the Lady Tigers won against Westside & Herbert Hoover to claim the Class AA Region 3 title.

Woodrow Wilson qualified for the Class AAA tournament as regional champions, winning a five-set match against George Washington. Greenbrier West was a Class A regional champion, with wins against James Monroe and Charleston Catholic.

Quarterfinals and semifinals will take place Friday in Charleston, with the championship matches scheduled for Saturday.

Related