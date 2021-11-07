Three area teams clinch state volleyball berths

By
Matt Digby
-

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring’s volleyball state championship defense will continue into Championship Week, as the Lady Tigers won against Westside & Herbert Hoover to claim the Class AA Region 3 title.

Woodrow Wilson qualified for the Class AAA tournament as regional champions, winning a five-set match against George Washington. Greenbrier West was a Class A regional champion, with wins against James Monroe and Charleston Catholic.

Quarterfinals and semifinals will take place Friday in Charleston, with the championship matches scheduled for Saturday.

Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR