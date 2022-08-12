Third annual Back to School Wellness and Community Fair held at convention center, hundreds of families came out to help get prepared

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It’s back-to-school season once again, and people had the opportunity to get their kids ready.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center was host to the third annual Back to School Wellness and Community Fair. Many families came out to take advantage of everything the fair had to offer.

“We got some fruits and vegetables, snow cones, popcorn, school supplies, she got a haircut,” one of the students at the event Kaitlyn Slemp says referring to another student that came along with her, Madison Lambert.

Every school in the Raleigh County region was represented at the event, along with various departments, from health and nutrition to transportation.

Many organizations from around the community took part in the event as well, helping kids and their families learn more about the services that they provide for them.

“All of the booths have giveaways, it might be a school supply, it might be just a little trinket, but then we also offer as a school system free school supplies, free underwear, and free socks,” Assistant Superintendent for Raleigh County Schools, Serena Starcher says.

The event was host to over 50 booths, offering not only school supplies but free haircuts, sports physicals, and anything and everything to help prepare students for a fresh start.

“We’re just trying to do whatever we can to help parents and students as they prepare to come back to school,” adds Starcher.

This year the school system received a $10,000 grant from the Beckley Area Foundation and Arby’s and Little General Stores to help provide socks and underwear to students.

