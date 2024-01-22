The West Virginia Division of Forestry accepting nominations for West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) is accepting nominations for the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHF).

The Hall of Fame celebrates people, businesses, organizations, and others contributing to West Virginia’s agriculture, forestry, and family life.

WVDOF will induct select nominees during a recognition dinner in July at Jackson’s Mill.

Nominations are due by February 16.

To access a nomination form online, visit agriculture.wv.gov.

Anyone interested can also contact WVAFHF President Jeremy McGill via email at Jeremy.R.McGill@wv.gov or at (304)- 439-3003.

