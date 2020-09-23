The Good Earth Holistic Health Center opens up in Mt. Hope

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Good Earth Holistic Health Center is a new local business on Main Street in Mount Hope.

Jennifer Archie has spent years in the surgical assistance field locally and now that she is a certified Holistic Health Practitioner with the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, she decided to open up her own center.

She specializes in alternative medicine practices including cupping, LED facial masks for fine lines, wrinkles and acne, aroma therapy and ear candling for sinuses and ear canals.

She says the goal of alternative medicine is not to replace traditional medicine but to boost it.

“My goal here was number one to serve people to feel better and be their best in a way that works hand-in-hand with their traditional care, but it was also to come back to Mount Hope to give something back to the town that I love so much,” she said.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closes on Friday at 2 p.m.

Her phone number is (304) 640-4762 and you find the center at 520 Main Street in Mount Hope.