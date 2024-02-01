Teen injured in ATV accident in Fayette County

Thurmond, WV (WOAY)- One juvenile was left injured following an ATV accident in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley reports deputies responded to a call on January 30 just before 1:30 pm, notifying them of an ATV accident in the Thurmond area.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 17-year-old male suffering from serious injuries.

The teen was awake when police arrived but began to lose consciousness while emergency services assessed his injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined he lost control of the ATV while attempting to turn, resulting in the vehicle rolling over on him.

EMS transported the teen to Raleigh General Hospital and later transferred him to the Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment.

