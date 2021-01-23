Tech men, BSC women in action Friday

BECKLEY, WV & BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech men’s basketball had to wait more than a month before returning to action, but the Golden Bears pulled away in the second half Friday during a 90-59 win over Carlow.

Five players reached double figures for the hosts, led by 19 points from Tamon Scruggs, who also recorded eight rebounds. Area natives Andrew Work (Oak Hill, 10 points), Kobe Rozell (Meadow Bridge, 4), Luke Vass (Fayetteville, 3), and Chance Potter (Greater Beckley Christian, 2) also saw significant playing time.

Bluefield State women’s basketball also played Friday night, hosting Concordia. However, the Lady Cardinals established momentum in the first half, going on to win 81-66. Katrina Davis led the Lady Blues with 14 points, while Dani Janutolo recorded 13, five steals, and four rebounds.