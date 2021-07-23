Teams reflect on TBT West Virginia regional

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Best Virginia head coach James Long, Team 23 head coach Marc Hughes, and Team 23 guard Marcus Hall following the final game of the TBT West Virginia Regional Wednesday night.

The regional, co-hosted by squads of WVU basketball alumni (Best Virginia) & Marshall alumni (Herd That) saw multiple exciting games throughout the last five days at the Charleston Coliseum. Best Virginia and Herd That were on track to potentially meet each other in the third round, where a spot in the quarterfinals would be on the line. However, Team 23 – featuring multiple NCAA & NBA veterans – stunned the Marshall alumni on Monday, before edging past Best Virginia on Wednesday.

Multiple teams have said the experience of playing in the West Virginia regional was positive, and Best Virginia general manager John Flowers is optimistic that not only could the team return in 2022, but Charleston will host another regional in the future.

