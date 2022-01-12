Team of the Week – James Monroe Boys Basketball

WOAY – Last year, James Monroe boys basketball was seconds away from a state tournament appearance, before an overtime home loss in regionals.

This year, the Mavericks are determined that the 2021-22 season will have a more satisfying ending.

Apart from a December loss at Greater Beckley, the Mavericks have picked up where they left off in 2020-21, including a win over Webster County in the New River CTC Invitational. They followed that win with an 84-56 win against Greenbrier West.

Many of last season’s contributors are back this winter for James Monroe, some of whom were also contributors in the football team’s run to the state quarterfinals. They say that experience plays a valuable role in their favor.

