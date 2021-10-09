Tazewell police ask for help finding missing Virginia man

POUNDING MILL, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Virginia.

Brandon Michael Schools was last seen on August 29th in Pounding Mill.

Schools is a 36-year old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands between 5’7″ and 5’9″ and weighs around 160 lbs.

If you have any information on Schools’s location, contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Detective Hayton.

Related