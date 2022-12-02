Tazewell County Sheriffs seek community’s help in locating missing woman

Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley.

Beasley is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 143 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her family reports last hearing from her was on June 16, when her friend picked her up for a trip to Baltimore, Maryland, presumably to see a concert.

Beasley reportedly suffers from mental health issues and has not had access to her medications.

Her family states that despite her condition, it is unusual for her to go without checking on her young daughter.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-2503.

