Tax Season begins January 29

Charleston, WV (CNN)- It’s that time of year….tax season starts today.

The Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2023 federal income tax returns.

The deadline for filing for most people is April 15.

However, tax filers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 17 to file and pay because of those states’ holiday observance of Patriots’ Day and Emancipation Day.

People who miss the tax filing deadline will likely face a hefty penalty unless they ask for an extension.

Related