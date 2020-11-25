Talcott Fire Department raising money to help local families

By
Kassie Simmons
-

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Christmas is just around the corner and kids couldn’t be more excited to see what Santa has for them this year.

To lighten Santa’s load and make sure everyone gets their new favorite toy this year, Talcott Fire Department hosts a toy drive. The department is taking donations until December 12 to serve 15 to 20 families in the area.

“We’re going to go do the shopping, that way people don’t have to expose themselves,” said Chief Bill Costomiris. “We’re going to buy the food, buy the toys and get packages put together for families based on how many people are in the house and how many kids they have.”

If you’d like to donate, contact Costomiris at (304) 712-0939 to schedule a time to drop off your donation at the Talcott Fire Department.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

