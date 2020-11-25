Talcott Fire Department raising money to help local families

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Christmas is just around the corner and kids couldn’t be more excited to see what Santa has for them this year.

To lighten Santa’s load and make sure everyone gets their new favorite toy this year, Talcott Fire Department hosts a toy drive. The department is taking donations until December 12 to serve 15 to 20 families in the area.

“We’re going to go do the shopping, that way people don’t have to expose themselves,” said Chief Bill Costomiris. “We’re going to buy the food, buy the toys and get packages put together for families based on how many people are in the house and how many kids they have.”

If you’d like to donate, contact Costomiris at (304) 712-0939 to schedule a time to drop off your donation at the Talcott Fire Department.