Stills, Frazier named to All-Big 12 Teams

WOAY – Two West Virginia Mountaineers – both high school standouts at Fairmont Senior – were named to the All-Big 12 Teams on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills was selected to the First Team, and was also in the conversation for Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. Stills recorded 32 total tackles in 12 games this fall, including six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He also forced one fumble and had one interception.

Offensive lineman Zach Frazier was named to the Second Team, and was an honorable mention for Offensive Lineman of the Year. Frazier played every offensive snap in the regular season, starting all 12 games at center.

11 Mountaineers received honorable mention for their respective positions, as West Virginia awaits its bowl opponent and destination on Sunday.

