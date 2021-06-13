State track and field meet concludes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Saturday marked the final day of the West Virginia State Track and Field meet. Class-AAA took centerstage, with several area athletes competing for medals.

Notable results include Woodrow Wilson finishing second in the boys shuttle hurdles and Oak Hill’s Kiya Babrick landing at 5th-place in the girls 300 meter hurdles.

The complete list of area athletes and relay teams to finish in the top six of their events is below.

STATE CHAMPION: Daniel Reed (Westside, Boys AA High Jump); Natalie Barr (Nicholas County, Girls AA 800 Meters); Jacorian Green (Bluefield, Boys AA 200 Meters)

2ND PLACE: Ian Gardner (Summers County, Boys A 400 Meters); Taylor Winebrenner (Nicholas County, Girls AA Shot Put & Discus); Daniel Reed (Westside Boys AA Long Jump); Erin O’Sullivan (PikeView, Girls AA 800 Meters); Woodrow Wilson (Boys AAA Shuttle Hurdles)

3RD PLACE: Josh Landreth (Richwood, Boys A Discus); Erin O’Sullivan (PikeView, Girls AA 3200 Meters); Shady Spring (Boys AA 4×800 Meter Relay); Jacorian Green (Bluefield, AA Boys 100 Meters)

4TH PLACE: Ethan Board (Nicholas County, Boys AA 400 Meters); Bluefield (Boys AA 4×100 Meter Relay); Shady Spring (Boys AA 4×400 Meter Relay)

5TH PLACE: Trey Stanley (Richwood, Boys A 3200 Meters); Kaiden Pack (Greenbrier West, Boys A 300 Meter Hurdles); Lillian Hatfield (Shady Spring, Girls AA 300 Meter Hurdles); Independence (Girls AA Shuttle Hurdles); Kiya Babrick (Oak Hill, Girls AAA 300 Meter Hurdles)

6TH PLACE: Braydie Carr (James Monroe, Boys A 400 Meters); Greenbrier West (Boys A 4×100 Meter Relay); Natalie Barr (Nicholas County, Girls AA 400 Meters); Isaiah Valentine (Shady Spring, Boys AA 400 Meters); Erin O’Sullivan (PikeView, Girls AA 1600 Meters); Logan Keaton (PikeView, Boys AA 800 Meters); Nicholas County (Boys AA Shuttle Hurdles); Lanty Rose (Greenbrier East, Boys AAA High Jump); Kendall Ince (Woodrow Wilson, Girls AAA Long Jump)

Related