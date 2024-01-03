State officials announce LG investment in West Virginia, expected to bring 275 tech jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – State leaders gathered in Charleston on Jan. 3 to announce a major economic development. LG Corporation, a leading electronics manufacturer, is making a $700 million investment in West Virginia.

LG is a South Korea-based company that makes and sells electronics like phones and televisions. Now, it is coming to help grow new tech businesses in the Mountain State.

“This is a tremendous day for our Great State,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “This partnership with LG Electronics is a game-changer, and it’s going to create hundreds of good-paying jobs, spur investment in new technologies, and help us build an innovation corridor across the Appalachian region. I’m proud to work with LG to bring these new opportunities to West Virginia, and I can’t wait to show the world what West Virginians are capable of.”

It is a major economic boon for the state. According to CEO William Cho, LG will bring 275 high-profile tech jobs to West Virginia.

“We are also committed to reinventing the future for our customers and partners and communities because they are exactly the source of inspiration,” Cho said. “Our innovations, by working closely with state leaders, will be contributing to the economic growth of the state by creating many new jobs. Our new businesses will partner with the many states, services and infrastructure in providing unprecedented experiences to those who are in need.”

The businesses will fall under LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center (NOVA). The NOVA center’s mission is to innovate and shape the future.

The businesses will occupy a variety of future-focused industries, including telehealth and energy.

“LG is glad to join the Governor’s West Virginia economic development initiative to bring new value to the state and its regional partners by building transformational new businesses,” Cho said. “LG is committed to delivering solutions for digital healthcare and cleantech that have impact on West Virginia and the rest of the world.”

LG Nova is expected to launch new offices in Huntington and Morgantown, near West Virginia’s two major universities, Marshall and WVU.

For Governor Jim Justice, the process of bringing LG to the mountain state was a team effort.

“Again, West Virginia is moving to the forefront. So many people have pulled a rope. They could go anywhere in the world,” Justice said. “They absolutely have the technology, the smarts, the money, everything. A lot of people worked really hard to choose West Virginia. Now, we are right on the cusp of doing something we can’t imagine.”

