State legislators consider bills to increase salaries for teachers and school service personnel

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia schools are experiencing a teacher and service personnel shortage, and the state legislature is considering bills to address the issue.

On Wednesday, the House of Education Committee approved two bills to raise salaries for teachers and service personnel, advancing them for further legislative consideration.

Committee Chair and Mercer County Delegate Joe Ellington advocates for a $5000 pay raise for teachers.

The increase will hike entry-level teacher salaries to $42,000; teachers with master’s degrees and ten years of experience will earn $52,000, and those with doctorates and twenty years of experience will earn $60,000 a year.

The bill to raise service personnel salaries would grant an additional $700 a month for teacher’s aides, bus drivers, custodians, and accountants.

