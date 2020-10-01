State golf tournament berths clinched in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Class AAA Region 3 golf tournament was originally scheduled for Monday at Berry Hills, before being moved to Lewisburg Elks on Tuesday. Inclement weather would force the tournament to be postponed and finished on Wednesday.

Despite the adjustments, there will be multiple area schools represented at next week’s state tournament in Wheeling. Woodrow Wilson finished second in the team standings, qualifying for states behind the play of Mary Denny, Jonah Wilson, and Zan Hill. Denny tied with Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes for lowest round (78), with Hayes and Greenbrier East’s Kyle Ballard also advancing to play next week.

For schools that sent at least three golfers to the tournament, the top three scores are counted as part of the team score, and the top two teams from each region advance to the state tournament in Wheeling. Also qualifying are the top two individuals from teams not already in the state tournament.

CLASS AAA REGION 3 TOURNAMENT AT LEWISBURG ELKS

Top five teams

George Washington – 233

Woodrow Wilson – 237

Greenbrier East – 251

Oak Hill – 263

Princeton – 298

Individual qualifiers: Jack Hayes (Oak Hill), Kyle Ballard (Greenbrier East)