State Fair of WV announces 2024 Concert line up

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY)- The State Fair of West Virginia has announced the lineup for the 2024 Concert Series, which will kick off on Thursday, August 8.

Country music group the Turnpike Troubadours will open the series, joined by special guests, The Band of Heathens.

Multi-platinum, grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Lil Jon will take the stage on Friday, August 9.

Country and folk musician/songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin and special guest Muscadine Bloodline will perform on Sunday, August 11.

On Thursday, August 15, the state fair welcomes singer/songwriter Bailey Zimmerman and special guest Matt Schuster.

On Friday, August 16, Country singer and songwriter Oliver Anthony, famously known for his hit song Rich Men north of Richmond, will take the stage.

Finally, on Saturday, August 17, Country music star Travis Tritt will close the series with special guest War Hippies.

All shows will start at 8:00 pm.

Ticket prices start at $25 and will be available for purchase on Friday, February 2, at statefairofwv.com

Related