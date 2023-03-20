Spring Begins Today: What Does It Mean To You?

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Today is a special day on the calendar. Yes, it’s back to work and school on this Monday, but if you need a reason to celebrate, Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has just the right reason.

We asked WOAY-TV employees what spring means to them. “Spring means longer days and more good times.” “Seeing all the fresh buds and the light green leaves and flowers.” “Spring means longer days and the start of the mowing season.”

Today marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere! The sun’s direct rays will be right over the Equator at 5:24 p.m. and it’s the day of the year on average where most locations experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night. Now, notice I said it’s the average date on Earth with 12 hours of daylight and night. Here in southern West Virginia, our sunrise is 7:28 a.m. and sunset is 7:36 p.m., so we’re actually one of the spots ahead of the curve!

Just because we transition to spring doesn’t mean Mother Nature’s fusses are finished with us for the year! Beckley averages 4.1 inches of snow after March 20, Bluefield 3.1 inches and Lewisburg just under 2 inches.

Even on sunny days with snow on the ground, keep in mind we have the same sun angle as we do in mid-September, so if you would apply sunblock before going out on a sunny day in early fall, you should do the same in early spring to avoid a sunburn!

We’ll keep you posted on the threat for snowfall and the good news sunny days. In the short-term, enjoy the stretch of milder days we have in our 7-Day forecast!

