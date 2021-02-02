Spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 2, 2021, there have been 1,935,299 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,935 total cases and 2,031 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,081 1,664 417 66 Greenbrier 1,602 992 610 49 McDowell 1,003 767 236 13 Mercer 2,697 1,896 801 91 Monroe 759 574 185 11 Nicholas 791 504 287 11 Pocahontas 360 348 12 9 Raleigh 3,128 2,012 1,116 44 Summers 567 492 75 21 Wyoming 1,530 1,194 336 28

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 438 118 48

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, and an 82-year old male from Monongalia County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health and safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,117), Berkeley (8,993), Boone (1,446), Braxton (746), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,167), Calhoun (214), Clay (358), Doddridge (416), Fayette (2,417), Gilmer (592), Grant (1,003), Greenbrier (2,268), Hampshire (1,400), Hancock (2,495), Hardy (1,223), Harrison (4,512), Jackson (1,576), Jefferson (3,366), Kanawha (11,169), Lewis (863), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,457), Marion (3,381), Marshall (2,838), Mason (1,671), McDowell (1,265), Mercer (3,937), Mineral (2,510), Mingo (1,944), Monongalia (7,153), Monroe (887), Morgan (883), Nicholas (1,063), Ohio (3,415), Pendleton (583), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (561), Preston (2,433), Putnam (3,872), Raleigh (4,216), Randolph (2,230), Ritchie (568), Roane (466), Summers (677), Taylor (1,027), Tucker (460), Tyler (577), Upshur (1,506), Wayne (2,405), Webster (259), Wetzel (1,014), Wirt (329), Wood (6,563), Wyoming (1,615).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Grant counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.