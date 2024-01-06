Special Olympics Matchup at New River CTC Invitational

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The New River CTC Invitational gives more teams than just high school basketball teams the opportunity to play. The Fayette County and Raleigh County Special Olympics had gone head-to-head for the 4th year in a row at this year’s invitational. Tournament Director Michael Green explains why they bring the Special Olympics to their invitational.

“Just the excitement that they were able to provide, you know, in a 30-minute window these young men and women, which is very important to us,” explained Green. “And, you know, I think it’s important for a lot of people to be able to see the joy that this event puts on the faces of those participants.”

Players on both sides explains why they get excited and love to play.

“Just out there and having fun and scoring! I played in the college team a couple of years ago that was fun,” said Steven Bragg, Fayette County player.

“It’s a fun sport and it’s a good learning skill,” said Jacob Sloane, Raleigh County player.

“One day I’d might get to play basketball,” said Joel Linzy, Raleigh County player.

Regardless of the score, players, cheerleaders, and fans won in the end and had a great time.

Related