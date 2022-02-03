Southern West Virginia represented on Signing Day 2022

WOAY – With Wednesday being National Signing Day, particularly for high school football seniors, Southern West Virginia had multiple student-athletes sign letters of intent to various schools. Here is a list of area football student-athletes who put pen to paper on Wednesday. Congratulations to the students, their families, and their schools!

Ryker Brown (Bluefield) – University of Charleston

Keynan Cook (Woodrow Wilson) – Georgetown University

Leonard Farrow (Oak Hill) – Fairmont State University

Braxton Hall (Oak Hill) – Fairmont State University

Josh Hypes (Richwood) – West Virginia State University

Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson) – Marshall University

Tyler Workman (Richwood) – Glenville State College

