Southern West Virginia represented on Signing Day 2022

WOAY – With Wednesday being National Signing Day, particularly for high school football seniors, Southern West Virginia had multiple student-athletes sign letters of intent to various schools. Here is a list of area football student-athletes who put pen to paper on Wednesday. Congratulations to the students, their families, and their schools!
Ryker Brown (Bluefield) – University of Charleston
Keynan Cook (Woodrow Wilson) – Georgetown University
Leonard Farrow (Oak Hill) – Fairmont State University
Braxton Hall (Oak Hill) – Fairmont State University
Josh Hypes (Richwood) – West Virginia State University
Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson) – Marshall University
Tyler Workman (Richwood) – Glenville State College
