Sophia Police Department hands out gifts to dozens of local families

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – The Sophia Police Department handed out gifts to dozens of local families.

The police department pooled together donations they received from the community and bought 70 different gifts for children at the Apple Tree Apartments in Sophia. The families also had no idea they were about to be surprised with an early holiday.

Sergeant Shane Meadows with the Sophia Police said it was just one way of showing support for their community.

“This year’s been especially tough on a lot of people with jobs and everything. So we just came out and got donations from various businesses here in the town and from other people. And we just had some extra money and decided that’s what we’re gonna do this year,” Meadows said.

The Sophia police also held shop with a cop earlier this weekend, where they shopped with 110 local kids.