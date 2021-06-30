Softball & Baseball All-State Teams: Class AA

WOAY – The Class AA all-state teams for both softball and baseball were announced Tuesday, as determined by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving honors are listed below.

SOFTBALL

First Team: Delaney Buckland (Independence, pitcher); Olivia Barnett (Shady Spring, infielder); Kaylen Parks (Independence, catcher, team captain)

Second Team: Destiny Blankenship (Independence, outfielder); Olivia Hylton (Wyoming East, utility)

Honorable Mention: Alyssa Lilly (Shady Spring), Gabby Smith (Nicholas County), Kendall Martin (Independence), Paige Laxton (Wyoming East),

BASEBALL

First Team: Carson Deeb (Bluefield, pitcher); Parker Redden (Shady Spring, catcher); Michael McKinney (Independence, infielder); Atticus Goodson (Independence, outfielder); Clay Basham (Independence, utility player)

Second Team: Hunter Harmon (Bluefield, infielder); Rylee Nicholas (Nicholas County, infielder); Alex Johnston (Shady Spring, infielder); Brandon Wiley (Bluefield, outfielder); Spencer Kenney (Westside, utility)

Honorable Mention: Carson Brown (Independence), Kerry Collins (Bluefield), Elijah Farrington (Independence), Andy Lester (Independence), Thatcher Poteat (Shady Spring), Bryson Redmond (Bluefield), Brandon Simpson (Wyoming East), Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView), David Young (Shady Spring)

