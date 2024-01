Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Senior citizens will soon see increased social security benefits.

In fall 2023, the Social Security Administration announced that recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2%, or around $50 per month on average.

This is the third year of a bump in payments due to inflation.

However, it is a much smaller increase compared to the past two years.

For more information about the increase, visit ssa.gov

