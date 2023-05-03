Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Glen Jean for May 4

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, May 04.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving.

The checkpoint will be located in Glen Jean at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and State Route 16 starting at 6:00 pm until midnight.

The Sobriety Checkpoint may be moved to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion or if a hazardous or otherwise unsafe situation arises.

Motorists who wish to avoid the checkpoint may take an alternate route of travel.

