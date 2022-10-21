Sober homes will be a focus of federal Health Care Fraud task force

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Will Thompson announces Sober living residences will be a priority of the Health Care Fraud Task Force.

Sober homes provide drug and alcohol-free living environments essential for promoting and sustaining long-term recovery from substance use disorder.

However, the potential for fraud has increased with the rise in treatment recovery programs and facilities across the district.

The United States Attorney’s Health Care Task Force brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement partners from several agencies to streamline intelligence sharing and prosecution of health care fraud impacting Medicare, Medicaid, and other health care programs.

Over 50 law enforcement officers, public health officials, and others received the most recent information about fraud as it impacts healthcare costs and quality of care.

Experts detail trends and developments in such areas as prescription opioid and health care investigations as well as substance use disorder.

They warn that fraud can exploit every level of care for substance use disorder, from detox residential treatment facilities to outpatient programs.

