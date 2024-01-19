Snow Underway, Then Dangerous Cold Followed By Warmth, Rain

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A winter storm will generate snow-covered roads tonight into Friday and then the frigid air mass swoops into southern West Virginia.

SNOW: A steady snow will accumulate 2 inches by daybreak on Friday. Another 2 inches of snow are expected on Friday followed by another inch early Saturday. (See map below for accumulation totals in our region).

WIND CHILLS: Lower 20s tonight, dropping to the single digits on Friday afternoon, bottoming out at -9 degrees (up to -20 degrees above 3,000 feet) on Saturday morning. Wind chills will range from -5 to -15 degrees Sunday morning and only rise into the teens Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: A combination of many pattern adjustments in the atmosphere will bring back a pattern we had in December with above average temperatures. We will have rain Wednesday and Thursday that when combined with snowmelt and ice jams on small streams, flooding will likely result.

